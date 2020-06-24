Women in Business: Renee Genereux, Michele Cornett and Megan Brasher

× 1 of 2 Expand Renee Genereux, Michele Cornett and Megan Brasher. × 2 of 2 Expand Brandino Brass information. Prev Next

At Brandino Brass, they sell specialty hardware — “All the pretty jewelry for your house,” according to Renee Genereux.

The family-owned local business has a wall-to-wall showroom of decorative cabinet and door hardware, lighting, shutter hardware and mailboxes, fireballs and bath accessories.

And they want to help you find exactly what your home needs.

“For us, it’s fun to find something that our clients like that fits their budget and style,” Genereux said. “A lot of people who walk in get overwhelmed by the selection. We like to ease their angst.”

Genereux, who started working at Brandino Brass in 2010, got her degree in drafting and design and has been working in residential construction for more than 20 years.

“I love working with different clients,” she said. “Each one brings somethin gnew to the table.”

That’s what Megan Brasher says she loves most about their work, too.

“What I enjoy the most is the variety of clients we get to work with and the variety of products,” she said. “There are no two projects alike.”

Brasher earned her interior design degree from Auburn University and has both commercial and residential design experience.

“I love our community, and I love building relationships where they can trust us,” she said. “I have a designer who will call me up and say, ‘I need something, here’s my budget and color. You know what I like; just pick something out for me.’ That’s the kind of trust we want to build with our clients.”

Michele Cornett joined the team this past fall and said she loves it. She has been a globetrotter, living in Texas, Florida and even Greece for five years before coming to Birmingham. She also spent a year in Afghanistan with the National Guard military police.

With her background in the service industry and living abroad for a few years, she enjoys working with people in a different way now, she said. “I love helping people find something that’s both functional and beautiful for their home. It’s really nice to see the finished project,” Michele said.

On their website, you can take a virtual walk through the showroom to get a feel for what they offer. They have even more products in the catalogs in the showroom. And, most of all, they just want to help their customers find the right product for their unique project.

“We have new products coming out every year, and it’s so fun for us to get to see where the styles and trends are going and offer that to our clients,” Brasher said.

Genereux said Brandino Brass loves being in Homewood and giving back to local charities and events.

“It’s such a great city to work in!”