Women in Business: Nicole Brannon, ARC Realty

Nicole Brannon joined the real estate business during the financial crisis in 2008. The housing bubble had popped, and real estate was moving at a snail’s pace.

Brannon used the decelerated pace of the market to learn the real estate tricks of the trade. While everyone else was struggling, she learned how to market, network, buy and sell homes.

“If I could sustain [these skills] when the economy turned around, I knew I would be in good shape,” Brannon said. “But with that being said, I knew it would be a rough couple of years.”

In her 12 years of experience, Brannon has found that listening is her greatest skill. She tries to understand her client’s vision and goals and dreams for their home.

Analyzing client goals is Brannon’s favorite part about what she does. She’s not afraid to ask the hard questions to ensure her clients are getting the outcome they truly desire. “Real estate is an investment — a personal and emotional investment,” she said.

Brannon understands no house is ever perfect, and that’s just reality.

“People aren’t perfect either, but you find a match and you accept them for who they are,” she said. “It’s the same way with a house.”

Brannon desires to be a resource to all her clients. “My business is very referral-based,” she said. “I believe in relationships, and I believe in giving people facts and helping them work through what’s best for them.”

She has helped people find homes they traditionally would not be able to afford, which allowed them to grow their family and move their children into good school systems.

Although she lives in Homewood, Brannon works with clients in the surrounding Birmingham areas. If you’re a homeowner looking to sell, Brannon recommends selling now, as it is currently a seller’s market.

Brannon works for ARC Realty. She received her bachelor’s of science in health information management.

In her free time, Brannon enjoys running, renovating her 1950s ranch-style home and spending time on Smith Lake, where she grew up.