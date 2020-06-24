Women in Business: Liz Montgomery, Northstar Realty/ERA King Real Estate

× 1 of 2 Expand Liz Montgomery. × 2 of 2 Expand Liz Montgomery information. Prev Next

Liz Montgomery, who grew up in Brazil where her parents were missionaries, had worked at SouthTrust Bank for 20 years but didn’t want to relocate when the bank was bought out by Wachovia in 2004. Johnny “Ironman” Montgomery, a longtime Realtor, didn’t want her to move either, Liz said.

“He popped the question, and we got married in August 2005,” she said. “Now, we have fun working together to help clients find the best homes for them, whether it be buying, selling or renting.”

When the market crashed in 2007, Liz Montgomery found herself doing more renting than selling. “I now manage about 70 rental properties for multiple owners,” she said. “I enjoy handling it all — helping others to buy, sell or rent a home.”

Liz is now the owner/broker of Northstar Realty as well as a real estate agent/associate broker with ERA King Real Estate with Johnny.

Serving Homewood and surrounding communities, Northstar provides a variety of property management services for individually owned condos, townhomes and houses, including tenant screening and leasing, inspections, maintenance and collections.

Northstar also offers online owner and tenant portals with online payments options and work orders and year-end reporting for owners.

Liz Montgomery’s businesses continue to grow as the market improves, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The market is really hot right now, especially with rentals, so that’s keeping everything very busy.”