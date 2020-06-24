Women in Business: Dr. Maggie Law, Law Orthodontics

× 1 of 2 Expand Law Orthodontics. × 2 of 2 Expand Law Orthodontics information. Prev Next

At Law Orthodontics, patients of all ages are able to have a smile they love.

Dr. Maggie Law’s dream to become an orthodontist started when she was 15 years old and got braces. She loved her new smile and the confidence it gave her, she said.

She has worked as a private practice orthodontist since 2015. Then in March, she opened up her own office in downtown Homewood from scratch.

“It is truly a dream to have my own office to serve others in my community and help them have healthy, beautiful and functional bites and smiles,” she said.

Her office is smaller than other orthodontic practices, and this allows Law to give her patients lots of attention and care. She treats people of all ages, whether her patients are children who need early interceptive treatment or adults who are interested in straightening their teeth for the first time.

“I especially love treating adult patients who have waited their whole life for straight teeth,” Law said. “We utilize the latest technology to make treatment better and easier on the patient.”

Her office offers Invisalign aligners, clear braces, metal braces, hidden (lingual) braces, early interceptive treatment and retainers. She is excited to offer Invisalign aligners for children and teenagers, too — not just adults!

Law feels like she is making a difference in her patients’ lives every day.“We have an incredibly positive and uplifting environment,” she said. “Everyone who walks through the door should feel well-loved and taken care of. The work that I do is truly life changing.”

She loves looking at the before and after photos and seeing her patients’ transformative journey, she said. Often, her patients will hug, cry tears of joy and celebrate with her. “It never gets old, and being an orthodontist does not feel like work,” she said.

Not only is Law a board-certified orthodontist, which is something only about 30% of all orthodontists achieve, but she’s a mom, too. Becoming a mom last year was the best thing to ever happen to her, she said.

“I know that getting to take of you or your child is so special, and I don’t take that lightly,” she said. “Choosing an orthodontist for your child means that they are growing up, and that can be bittersweet.”

Every person who walks into her office is treated like family. She thinks, “If this was my son, what would I do? If this was my dad, what would I do?”

Orthodontic technology is constantly evolving, so Law never stops learning. She loves staying on the cutting edge of what is new and making her treatments more efficient. She has also learned to always ask for help when it’s needed.

Dr. Maggie Law knows what it’s like to be a patient, too, because she had braces as a teenager and wore Invisalign aligners as an adult. You can book a complimentary exam with Law or learn more about her team at lawortho.com.

“I truly love being an orthodontist,” Law said. “I’m so grateful to have a happy and joyful office to walk into every day.”