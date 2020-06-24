Women in Business: Dr. Ellen Witt, Witt Chiropractic Clinic

× 1 of 2 Expand Dr. Ellen Witt. × 2 of 2 Expand Witt Chiropractic Clinic information. Prev Next

Dr. Ellen Witt is beginning her 23rd year of chiropractic practice in Homewood.

She has completed extensive post-graduate studies in a variety of areas and had the opportunity to be affiliated with the UAB neurosurgical spine team for several years, as well as teach anatomy and physiology at Samford University.

Q: As a doctor focused on the health of your patients, do you have ideas for people concerned about coronavirus?

A: Absolutely. A decline in immune function makes us more susceptible to respiratory tract and other infections. Most patients require a few supplements to their everyday diet and protocol to boost their immune system to better prepare to fight pathogens of all kinds.

Q: What are you offering current and potential patients to guide them to better immune function?

A: In addition to the traditional back and neck pain treatments, I have had a well-being program for years. A plan is developed to improve immune function and general health through exercise, stress management, supplementations and diet modifications.