Women in Business: Dr. Deanne Vail and Dr. Julie Webb

Your dentist appointment should never feel like you’re being rushed. At Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Deanne Vail and Dr. Julie Webb purposefully create a boutique atmosphere so they can talk with each and every patient.

“Our vision was to create a boutique-style family dental practice, which would allow us to spend ample clinical time with each and every patient,” Vail said. “You’re able to develop personal relationships with your patients and their family.”

Vail and Webb went to dental school together at the University of Alabama and started their practice in January 2006. Their practice offers not only preventative treatment, but also specializes in “makeover” dentistry such as porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, Kör whitening, implants and teeth contouring.

Cosmetic dentistry has become their passion over the years. It allows them to not only create and achieve beautiful aesthetics, but also gives them the opportunity to witness someone’s confidence soar. This, paired with proper nutrition and exercise, creates a “sky’s the limit” attitude.

The practice offers comprehensive consultations during which all available cosmetic options are discussed to create the smile patients want and deserve.

Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry also offers sleep apnea and snoring therapy, as well as therapeutic Botox, for TMJ pain and aesthetic Botox for lines and wrinkles.

“We feel privileged that people put their trust in us, and we don’t take that for granted.”

Vail and her husband Tyler are 17-year Homewood residents and parents to four sons: Griffin (18), Carter (16), Drew (13) and Cannon (10). Webb and her husband Rodney live in Hoover with their four dogs.

Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is also set apart by its community activity. The staff can be seen in elementary and preschool classrooms in February to talk about Children’s Dental Health Month, and they will make free custom mouth guards for any child playing in Homewood recreational sports, even if they aren’t regular patients.

“We just do that because we truly want to make sure all these kiddos’ teeth are protected,” Vail said.

They sponsor all of Homewood’s schools, as well as the Library Foundation, Parks and Recreation, Homewood Witches Ride, Homewood High School football, basketball and baseball, and many other Homewood entities.

“You’ll see our logo on the back of every little T-shirt in town. And it’s not for the recognition,” Vail said. “We are proud to support the community like we do.”