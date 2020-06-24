Women in Business: Dr. Amy Hartsfield, TMJ and Sleep Solutions of Alabama

× 1 of 2 Expand Dr. Amy Hartsfield. × 2 of 2 Expand TMJ and Sleep Solutions of Alabama information. Prev Next

Dr. Amy Hartsfield is a unique healthcare provider in that she has suffered from some of the issues for which she treats her patients, giving her the ability to empathize with them. She is also unique because she is the only provider dual boarded in our state by the American Board of Orofacial Pain and the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine.

Her practice, TMJ and Sleep Solutions of Alabama, offers care for patients who are suffering with orofacial pain and sleep issues. Orofacial pain she treats includes TMJ disorder, neuropathic pains of the face and headaches. Sleep issues she treats include obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.

“Every day we hear from our patients how we have changed their lives,” Dr. Hartsfield said. “They are living with significantly less pain and sleeping better than ever, and often their spouses are too!”

Dr. Hartsfield says she chose to build her practice in Homewood because of Homewood’s central location. Her patients are coming from all over the state and surrounding states as well.

“Homewood is also a nice community for my patients to visit who are coming from out of town. Who wouldn’t want to go eat at one of Homewood’s delicious local restaurants or shop around in the charming shops of Homewood?”

Dr. Hartsfield also is surrounded by a wonderful support team. Included in her team are Janet Smith, Office Coordinator; Cristin Rosenberg, Patient Coordinator; and Carrie Engle, Relations Coordinator. She is often complimented by her patients on her wonderful team.

“My team is just as important in my patients’ care as I am.” She also states: “Our goal is to continue to be a source of solutions for our patients’ chief complaints.”

Dr. Hartsfield and her family live in Homewood. She is a member of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and the Birmingham District Dental Society. She is also a supporter of the Homewood City Schools in a variety of ways.

“If you are suffering from orofacial pain and/or sleep disorder breathing, we encourage you to give us a call. We are here for you!” states the team of TMJ and Sleep Solutions of Alabama.