Women in Business: Britney Smith, NeedCo Inc. Custom Cabinetry

When Britney Smith first got into the home improvement business in 2011, she didn’t really know a lot about cabinets.

“I just kind of fell into it and ended up loving it, and now I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” Smith said.

She started working with cabinets at Home Depot in 2011, then moved into appliances and cabinets at Lowe’s in 2012. Then in April of last year, she joined the team at NeedCo Inc. Custom Cabinetry, which is celebrating its 20th year in business, helping homeowners, business owners, builders and contractors design cabinets to meet their needs.

Smith works as a designer, helping mostly with custom new construction. She finds it rewarding to help people pick out design concepts that they love.

“I really love it when people bring me an idea on paper, and I can actually make it a reality,” she said.

Smith said she has really enjoyed working at NeedCo this past year. She likes how the company stands behind its products and its work.

“We’ve had customers come back years later and want to replace hinges,” she said. That’s not a request that typically would be granted with most companies, but NeedCo really wants its customers to be happy.

“It’s amazing to me how far they’ll go to make sure customers are satisfied,” Smith said. “We really go the extra mile to make sure you get products you love... It’s just making sure that, at the end of the day, it’s what you want.”

If you’d love to have Smith help you design your dream cabinets, email her at britney@needco.net.