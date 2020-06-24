Women in Business: Annette Jones-Coleman, NeedCo Inc. Custom Cabinetry

× 1 of 2 Expand Annette Jones-Coleman. × 2 of 2 Expand NeedCo Inc. Custom Cabinetry information. Prev Next

Annette Jones-Coleman initially thought she would go into medicine. She was a pre-med major at the University of Alabama.

But going into her sophomore year, she was watching the “Trading Spaces” TV show when a lightbulb went off in her head.

Growing up, she always like rearranging her room, and she knew she had an eye for design, but she never realized she could make a career out of it. That TV show opened her eyes, and she transferred from Alabama to the Southern Institute School of Interior Design in Birmingham and earned her bachelor’s degree in interior design in 2006.

She has been in the field for 15 years now and can be found at the Homewood location of NeedCo Inc. Custom Cabinetry, which is celebrating its 20th year in business, helping homeowners, business owners, builders and contractors design cabinets to meet their needs.

“From new builds to remodels, I do it all,” Jones-Coleman said. But her niche is kitchens and bathrooms, which she loves because she gets to show more creativity, she said.

Jones-Coleman spent about 11 years with Margaret Jones Interiors and three years with Lowe’s before joining NeedCo a year ago. Her primary brand of cabinets is Showplace, which is a slightly higher-end product, but she works with other brands and custom cabinets, too.

Jones-Coleman shares her design expertise with customers but always gives higher priority to her customers’ ideas over her own.

“At the end of the day, of course, the customer has the last say,” she said. “I love to incorporate the things they like into a functional space that they’ll love. ...I want them to love their space they look at every day.”

She also understands that people have different economic situations and can adapt cabinetry plans to match.

“We show people with a $1,000 budget the same respect as we do someone with a $100,000 budget,” she said. “We really try to work with everybody who comes through our door.”

For more information, call Jones-Coleman at 205-871-2066.