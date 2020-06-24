Women in Business: Amanda Dabbs and Liza Roitman

× 1 of 2 Expand Amanda Dabbs and Liza Roitman. × 2 of 2 Expand Amanda Dabbs and Liza Roitman, The Fred Smith Group information. Prev Next

Amanda Dabbs and Liza Roitman with The Fred Smith Group didn’t let the COVID-19 crisis slow them down.

“We remained vigilant for our clients,” Dabbs said.

The pair found alternative ways to market and show homes, including professional video tours, drive-through closings and virtual open houses.

Dabbs said despite the worldwide pandemic, they worked diligently to respond to their clients as quickly as possible, something they pride themselves on.

“Nothing is more frustrating than not being able to reach your agent at anytime during this process,” Roitman said. “We make sure, as a team, that all of our clients’ needs are met.”

Combined, Roitman and Dabbs have more than 20 years of experience, which is valuable in the real estate industry, Dabbs said.

Roitman has been in the business for more than 10 years, beginning her real estate career after many years in the pharmaceutical industry. She enjoys getting to know her clients and helping guide them through the real estate process.

Dabbs began her career in Mississippi after watching her husband work as a real estate agent for two years. She moved to Homewood more than 10 years ago and carried her passion with her.

“I mostly love creating relationships with so many new people through the process and becoming a lifelong guide for them with anything in real estate,” Dabbs said.

That experience helps them find solutions no matter what comes up during a sale and helps ensure their customers get what they need, Dabbs said.

“We make our clients our first priority,” Roitman said. “We always make ourselves available and easy to reach. As a team, we strive to make every part of the process seamless and smooth, taking as many pressures off of the clients as possible.”

Operating in the metro Birmingham area, Dabbs and Roitman are part of a full-service agency at The Fred Smith Group.

“We assist and guide buyers and sellers to sell their home or buy new ones,” Dabbs said.

As residents of Homewood, they have experience and expertise in the area.

“Working as a team makes us more available to our clients, and we pull upon our knowledge that we have as a team as combined experience to better assist our clients,” Roitman said.

The pair want to sell your home for its maximum value in the shortest amount of time possible. They are also both involved in various school and community events including the Shades Cahaba Winter Festival, Edgewood Elementary Spring Festival, Homewood Middle School ShowCase Showdown, Homewood Soccer League and the Homewood Library.

“We stand apart from other agencies; we are true professionals based upon our years of experience in the industry,” Dabbs said. “And with our team, the client is not just a client, they are family.”