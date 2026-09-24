West Row, El Barrio and Paramount receive Homewood Beautification Award

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The Homewood Beautification Board has recognized West Row, El Barrio and Paramount with its Quarterly Beautification Award for the redevelopment of the former Econo Lodge property in West Homewood.

The award, presented in partnership with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, recognizes the transformation of the property at 195 Oxmoor Road into a mixed-use development.

West Row includes residential lofts and townhomes, commercial space, landscaping and gathering areas. The development is anchored by Homewood locations of Birmingham restaurant concepts El Barrio and Paramount.

"West Homewood is an important part of our community, and it's exciting to see this area continue to grow and evolve," Homewood Chamber Executive Director Shay Gartman said. "The transformation of this property has created a welcoming space for residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy."

Gartman said the award recognizes the planning and investment involved in bringing West Row and the two restaurants to Homewood.

The Homewood Beautification Board's quarterly award honors businesses, organizations and developments for efforts that enhance the appearance and character of the city.

The volunteer board works on projects and partnerships intended to improve Homewood's appearance and promote environmental stewardship and community pride.