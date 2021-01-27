West Homewood welcomes Buka

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Buka, a new neighborhood wine shop, market and takeaway cafe, as seen Jan. 5 on Oxmoor Road. The shop plans to open in February.

The team from Woodlawn Cycle Cafe, which closed its downtown location in August, is bringing a new cafe concept to West Homewood.

The eatery, called Buka, is a neighborhood wine shop, market and takeaway cafe with quality, daily essentials, the company said in an email to The Homewood Star.

“We have sourced our favorite household staples including fresh-cut meats, cheese, fresh bread, our house-made spreads wine selection and small home goods,” the company said. “Our takeaway menu is focused on seasonal produce with nutrient-minded dishes for easy grab and go.”

Buka will be one of the newest tenants at the 186 Building on Oxmoor Road. Other tenants who have also opened recently at that building are West Homewood Co. and Tempting Faces.

When asked how the team got the idea for the concept for Buka, the company said customers over the years have asked about buying Woodlawn Cycle Cafe’s selection of house-made spreads.

“This, in addition to the idea of a grab-and-go neighborhood market and cafe, set the idea of Buka in motion,” the company said.

The owner of the company has memories of growing up with a small market downstairs, and these memories also inspired the concept for Buka, in addition to the team’s years operating as Woodlawn Cycle Cafe for five years.

The team has worked to create a space that is comforting to guests who are picking out a bottle of wine or grabbing a quick lunch, the company said.

“We are focusing on being a convenient spot for the neighborhood with daily essentials that happens to have a great, healthy takeaway menu,” the company said.