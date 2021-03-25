WATCH: Tour The Valley Hotel

× The Valley Hotel

The Valley Hotel brings three new dining concepts to downtown Homewood.

First is the Ironwood Kitchen, which is an upscale restaurant serving regional ingredients as reimagined Southern comfort staples. Upstairs is the Terrace Bar, which offers fireside views of downtown Homewood and Vulcan along with craft cocktails. Last is The Valley Coffee Co., which has craft coffee offerings and fresh pastries that people can sit and eat or grab and go.

For more information, visit valleyhotelbirmingham.com.

Disclaimer: The Homewood Star received a free stay and dinner at The Valley Hotel.