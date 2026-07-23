Vitalogy Wellness building under construction in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vitalogy Wellness and Med-Spa

Construction is underway on a new home for Vitalogy Wellness Center and Med-Spa at 2714 20th St. S. in Homewood, the former site of the Metcalf Realty building.

The $7.3 million project, developed by Crescent Real Estate Holdings LLC and being built by Pylon Building Group, will include a three-story, Class A medical office building with a full-service medical spa. Ground was broken in May 2026, and the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Dr. Farah Sultan, founder and medical director of Vitalogy Wellness, will be the building's anchor tenant. Sultan established the practice nearly a decade ago with a focus on functional medicine, preventive care and aesthetic services.

A double board-certified physician, Sultan emphasizes a personalized, holistic approach to health and wellness. The practice offers services related to women's health, diabetes care, preventive medicine, anti-aging treatments and medical aesthetics, along with telehealth services in Alabama and Florida.

Sultan earned her medical degree from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, and completed additional training in the United Kingdom and the United States, including a family medicine residency at Baylor University in Houston.

For more information, visit vitalogywellness.com.