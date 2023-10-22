Village Creek Development to celebrate demolition of EconoLodge

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. The demolition of the former EconoLodge property at 195 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, Alabama, is complete, as shown here on Oct. 17, 2023. Coming in its place will be 48 rental townhomes, two restaurants and 18 loft apartments above the restaurants. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. The demolition of the former EconoLodge property at 195 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, Alabama, is complete, as shown here on Oct. 17, 2023. Coming in its place will be 48 rental townhomes, two restaurants and 18 loft apartments above the restaurants. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. The demolition of the former EconoLodge property at 195 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, Alabama, is complete, as shown here on Oct. 17, 2023. Coming in its place will be 48 rental townhomes, two restaurants and 18 loft apartments above the restaurants. Prev Next

Village Creek Development is hosting a celebration marking the next step in its development at the former EconoLodge Hotel property on Oxmoor Road.

The Demo Day Celebration will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Buka, the neighborhood wine shop and bar. The event venue is across the street from the development at 186 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100.

“We invite the neighborhood and key people in the project to join us for an evening filled with excitement,” the developer said in a press release.

The event will include drinks from Buka, music from DJ Radhu, activities for children and food from restaurants that will anchor the development – El Barrio and Paramount.

The development will have 10,000 square feet of commercial space for El Barrio and Paramount. An entertainment area will sit between the two restaurants that will feature vintage and new arcade games as well as a private event space. There will also be a family-friendly green space behind the restaurants that will be activated for outdoor dining, games and more.

Above El Barrio and Paramount will be 18 two-bedroom, two-bath lofts available for rent. These lofts will feature Juliet balconies that offer views of the neighborhood. Behind the mixed-use building will be a community of 48 townhomes.

The rental residences will be three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom townhomes and two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The homes will surround a central green area designed to foster a sense of togetherness. Each townhome will have a one-car garage as well as main-level kitchens and living spaces, equipped with stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

There will also be porches and a dedicated dog park.