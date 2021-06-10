Veteran dentist opens new practice in Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Ingrid Schnader. Dr. Harold Wehby has been in dentistry for about 50 years and opened in January his new practice, Wehby Facial & Dental Aesthetics, at 3351 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 202. × 2 of 2 Expand Dr. Harold Wehby demonstrates where he would inject Botox on a patient at his new office in Homewood. Prev Next

A new facial and dental aesthetics practice opened this year in Homewood, offering clients services for a complete face.

Dr. Harold Wehby has been in dentistry for about 50 years. He took a step back in 2004, but when rules changed to allow dentists to offer botox and sleep apnea services, he came back. In 2019, Wehby began taking classes with the American Academy of Facial Esthetics online and received his certification.

When he found the perfect office to start his new practice at the beginning of 2020, though, the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to delay his opening. Finally, in January of this year, he opened Wehby Facial & Dental Aesthetics at 3351 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 202.

“It took a while to get everything done, but it came out really nice and comfortable,” he said, describing his new location in Homewood. “It’s more of a spa atmosphere, like a meditation atmosphere. You can tell it’s relaxed.”

Wehby Facial & Dental Aesthetics

WHERE: 3351 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 202

HOURS: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SERVICES: Exams, cosmetic dentistry, sleep apnea relief, teeth grinding, bruxism, Botox, crowns and bridges

CALL: 205-637-6018

WEB: wehbydental.com

His practice offers multiple services, and Wehby said this is why he got back into dentistry. In addition to cosmetic dentistry — such as teeth whitening, implants and veneers — he now offers botox and dermal fillers and provides relief for sleep apnea and teeth grinding.

Many of those diagnosed with sleep apnea use a CPAP machine to breathe more easily during sleep, but Wehby said some dislike wearing the mask. Wehby fits patients for an oral appliance that brings the jaw forward to keep the airway open during sleep.

Other clients come in suffering from pain because they grind their teeth. Many dentists will make a night guard for their clients so they don’t clench their teeth, but as soon as the client removes the night guard in the morning, they still haven’t fixed their problem, which is their bite. Wehby can inject botox into the jaw muscles and then manipulate the jaw muscles to get them in better alignment.

For those who want to eliminate facial wrinkles, Wehby offers Botox, which is injected into the facial muscles and blocks the nerve transmission to those muscles, and he also offers dermal fillers, which are smooth injectable gels.

“Dentists are uniquely suited for providing Botox and dermal filler treatment,” his website reads. “They are skilled at assessing the balance and overall aesthetics of the face and have had extensive training in the anatomy of the head and neck.”

He also offers routine dental exams, teeth cleaning, fillings, crowns and bridges. Wehby’s mission is to make the teeth, face, lips and smile go hand in hand, he said.

He works on one patient at a time, he said. He typically has one-on-one meetings with new patients to discuss the patient’s goals, dental history and more.

“It really works well for the patient,” he said. “It’s not like they come in and say ‘Well I just want this done today.’ I don’t do that. I want to get a complete mouth and facial evaluation done.”

Visit wehbydental.com for more information or to make an appointment online.