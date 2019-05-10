Two downtown businesses to close

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. Studio Store, which sells art from Studio by the Tracks students, opened at 2764 BM Montgomery St. in September.

Sweet Jon's Cafe and the Studio Store, both in the Central Avenue area, have announced plans to close.

Sweet Jon's, a Revelator coffee shop at 2821 Central Ave., will close on May 31, according to a representative from Polished Pig Media, Revelator's public relations firm.

Hours until closing will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The cafe opened in February 2018 in the former Octane space. The company has three other Revelator and Octane cafes in Birmingham, as well as coffee shops in Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Massachusetts.

The representative said Revelator currently has no plans for the Central Avenue storefront, located next to Little Donkey, Steel City Pops and The Grocery Brewpub.

The Studio Store, an art retail shop selling work created by Studio by the Tracks artists with autism spectrum disorders, is relocating back to its Irondale studio location.

According to a Studio by the Tracks press release, the decision was prompted by plans to replace their existing building, at 2764 BM Montgomery Street, with a new building. Building owner Tim Coker told the Homewood City Council when his development plan was approved that he intended for both of his tenants — the Studio Store and Biscuit Leather, to return to the property once the new construction was completed.

His plans for the property include a two-story building with storefronts on the first level, a condo on the second level and underground parking.

The Studio's press release states that the store will close on June 3 and reopen in Irondale, at 301 20th Street S., in early July. Until closing, the store's hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

"The staff and artists at Studio by the Tracks have been overwhelmed by the support that the Studio Store has received since opening this past September," the press release stated.

Visit studiobythetracks.org or the Studio Store Facebook page to keep up with plans for their reopening.