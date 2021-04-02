Two businesses leave Edgewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader The former storefront for A Socail Affair on Broadway Street sits empty April 2. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader The former storefront for Dear Prudence on Oxmoor Road sits empty April 2. Prev Next

A Social Affair, Inc., which was located at 903 Broadway Street, closed at the beginning of 2021. The business had more than 30 years in the catering business, according to the business' Facebook page.

Tarell Chavis, the former catering supervisor at A Social Affair, said the pandemic played a role in the closure.

"Our events were for the most part large-scale," he said in an email. "This past year that was not an option."

Dear Prudence also left its Edgewood location, which was next to Big Spoon Creamery at 929 Oxmoor Road. It now operates at The Summit next to Urban Cookhouse and offers unique clothing, jewelry, and gifts.