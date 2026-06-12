Top Dog Homewood opens Alabama’s first small-dog-only daycare

× Expand Photo courtesy of Top Dog Homewood

Top Dog Homewood opened in March at 2804 Crescent Ave., bringing what the company says is Alabama’s first daycare designed exclusively for small dogs to Homewood.

The business serves dogs weighing 35 pounds and under, offering a play environment tailored specifically to the needs of smaller breeds. Services include daycare, boarding, grooming and a specialized puppy program.

The daycare program focuses on socialization, confidence-building and supervised play among dogs of similar size. Owners say the facility is designed to provide a safe and clean environment while balancing active play with scheduled rest periods.

In addition to daycare services, Top Dog offers overnight boarding for small dogs, with staff providing feeding, exercise and care throughout each stay. Grooming services are also available, ranging from baths to full grooming packages.

The business also operates a Canine Concierge program for puppies ages 8 to 16 weeks. The program emphasizes early socialization, routine, enrichment and supervised care during a critical stage of development.

According to company information, Top Dog was founded to address what its owner viewed as a gap in the pet-care industry, creating a facility focused on individualized attention and the specific needs of small breeds rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

The company also offers enrichment activities through its Adventure Center program and promotes services designed to support dogs' physical and social well-being.

For more information, call 205-922-1420 or visit topdogbirmingham.com/homewood.