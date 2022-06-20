The Warehouse Collective coming to Homewood for pop-up sale

× Expand Allison Jutras Taylor

Nashville, Tennessee-based company, The Warehouse Collective, is bringing a shopping event to the Homewood community later this week.

They will be hosting a multi-brand “Designer Warehouse Sale” that will take place June 23 and June 24 at The Farrell, located at 2719 19th St South in the heart of Homewood.

The Warehouse Collective, founded in Nashville in 2019, works as a liquidation service for apparel brands and independent designers. Their pop-up events have attracted stylists and trendsetters because of their “reputation for epic discounts on upscale women’s clothing, shoes & accessories,” the company said in a press release.

The event will feature inventory from 100 or more brands, all new with tags, up to 80% off retail prices.

VIP ticket holders shop first with shopping beginning at 4 p.m. on June 23. Tickets are required for entry for the VIP Party on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are available for purchase through EventBrite, linked here. Friday, June 24 is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no ticket is needed.

Participating local partners for this event include Bubbles & Brews, Celebrate Birmingham, and PropHouse.

For more event information and to see the sneak peeks of products in the sale, follow The Warehouse Collective on Instagram, @warehousecollective, and Facebook, The Warehouse Collective. To join their mailing list visit www.thewarehousecollective.com.

-- Submitted by Anna Beth Standeffer