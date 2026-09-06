The question that led to Vitalogy Wellness

× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Dr. Farah Sultan consults with a patient at Vitalogy Wellness.

When Dr. Farah Sultan gave birth to the third of her three children, she expected to feel tired. What she did not expect was the exhaustion that never seemed to lift or the hair loss that followed it. She was living in the Homewood area by then, having moved to the community in 2002, and she did what anyone would do: she went to her doctor.

“She told me it was normal,” Sultan said. “Just tired, three kids. That was it.”

For most patients, that might have been the end of the story. For Sultan, a physician herself, it was the beginning of one. The dismissal did not sit right with her, and it planted a question she has spent the rest of her career trying to answer: What if fatigue, hair loss and the vague, hard-to-name symptoms so many patients are told to simply live with are not normal at all, but signals of something with a root cause worth finding?

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha Dr. Farah Sultan enjoys helping her clients toward a healthy lifestyle.

That question eventually led Sultan to found Vitalogy Wellness Center & Med-Spa in Homewood, where she now serves as medical director and lead physician, nearly a decade after opening the practice’s doors.

Sultan’s medical training reads like a map of three continents: She earned her medical degree from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, before training in internal medicine at the Royal London Hospital in the United Kingdom. She completed six months of residency training in general surgery at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, then finished her family medicine residency at Baylor University in Houston, Texas, and became board-certified in family medicine. She went on to practice internal medicine at Brookwood Medical Group before eventually starting her own practice.

The turning point, Sultan said, came in 2012, when she pursued certification through the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

“It was an eye-opener,” she said. “It was about hormones, lifestyle, all based on research. I wanted to help people, not just treat symptoms.”

That training, layered on top of her traditional family medicine background, is where Vitalogy Wellness’s approach was born. Sultan describes it as the best of both worlds: the diagnostic rigor and prescribing ability of conventional medicine combined with the root-cause, whole-body philosophy of functional medicine.

“We look at labs and biomarkers, and we take time to really understand someone’s physiology and biochemistry,” Sultan said. “It is about finding the root cause, not just reacting to symptoms.”

At Vitalogy, that philosophy takes shape through a concierge-style model. Rather than the rushed, 10-minute appointments common in traditional practices, Sultan said her team spends significant time with each patient — an hour or more — working alongside dietitians and reviewing in-depth lab testing before building a personalized care protocol. That plan typically touches diet, lifestyle, stress management and sleep, alongside any needed medication, with the goal of extending not just lifespan but healthspan, the quality of the years a person has left.

“We want people to be proactive instead of reactive,” Sultan said. “Not just avoiding chronic disease, but really living well while they do it.”

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is central to that mission. Sultan said hormone therapy is not just a women’s health issue; men need it too, often to address low testosterone, flagging energy and loss of lean muscle mass, with benefits that extend to heart and brain health as they age.

“It’s not just about how people feel,” Sultan said. “It’s about protecting the heart, protecting the brain, for the years ahead.”

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha You can find a variety of healthy supplements at Vitalogy Wellness.

Supplementation plays a role as well. Sultan pointed to CoQ10 as one example of the kind of targeted, research-based support she incorporates into treatment plans, alongside broader nutrition and lifestyle coaching from her dietitians.

Vitalogy’s med-spa side of the business, offering treatments such as injectables, Virtue RF Microneedling, HydraFacial and laser skin rejuvenation, is designed to complement the wellness side rather than stand apart from it, Sultan said. The goal is the same whether a patient walks in for hormone therapy or a cosmetic treatment: to help people feel better and look better as a reflection of that internal work.

Still, Sultan is candid about the biggest obstacle her patients face, and it is rarely the medicine itself.

“Changing your lifestyle is hard,” she said. “It takes courage, time, money and motivation. It takes education and knowledge, and there are so many confusing influencers out there telling people different things.”

Cutting through that noise, she said, is part of the job now, as much as diagnosing a hormone imbalance or reading a lab panel. Sultan said she tries to give patients real, research-backed education rather than trends, so they can make informed decisions about their own health rather than chasing whatever is popular online.

The approach has resonated with patients. Sultan was recently recognized with a “Woman of the Year” honor, awarded at the beginning of the year, a nod to both her clinical work and her role in the Homewood business community.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha Dr. Farah Sultan is planning to expand her clinic and spa next door to the existing location.

Nearly a decade after opening Vitalogy Wellness Center & Med-Spa, Sultan said the mission remains the same one that started with her own experience after childbirth: helping patients get real answers instead of being told their symptoms are simply normal.

“We support living longer, healthier, joyful lives,” Sultan said, echoing the philosophy printed on her practice’s own materials. “That starts with understanding what’s actually going on in someone’s body, not just telling them it’s normal and sending them home.”

Vitalogy Wellness Center & Med-Spa is at 2704 20th St. S., Suite 104, in Homewood. More information is available at vitalogywellness.com.