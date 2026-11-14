The Dance Foundation expands leadership team after 50th anniversary

× Expand Photos courtesy of The Dance Foundation From left to right: Shellie Chambers, Sara Wallace, Krista Bostany, and Stephanie Murphy

The Dance Foundation has announced four new or expanded leadership roles as the Homewood nonprofit builds on its 50th anniversary.

All four positions were filled by current staff members. Sara Wallace has been named program director for grades 3-12, Krista Bostany has been named program coordinator, Shellie Chambers is moving from part-time to full-time as marketing director and Stephanie Murphy is taking on a new full-time role as operations and reception manager.

Wallace has been a member of The Dance Foundation faculty since 2012. She previously served as program coordinator and has directed the organization's audition-based Student Ensemble. In her new role, she will lead the Dance Artist Program for students in grades 3-12 while continuing to direct the Student Ensemble and teach classes.

Bostany joined the faculty in 2019 and has taught children and adults both at The Dance Foundation's studios and at community partner sites across Birmingham. As program coordinator, she will lead adult programming while continuing to coordinate birthday parties and teach classes.

Chambers has worked with The Dance Foundation since 2004 in marketing, communications, development and program leadership. She has served as program director for grades 3 through adult for the past 18 years. In her expanded full-time marketing role, she will oversee promotion of studio programs, communications about the organization's work, fundraising and development communications and community visibility.

Murphy joined The Dance Foundation as a teaching artist in 2017 and added administrative responsibilities in 2022. As operations and reception manager, she will oversee reception, studio rentals, the master schedule and other day-to-day operations while continuing to teach classes.

Executive Director Diane Litsey said the staffing changes are intended to support the organization's continued growth and its work with students, faculty and community partners.

Founded in 1975, The Dance Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides dance education through its studios in downtown Homewood as well as community partnerships, studio rentals and other programs.

For more information, visit TheDanceFoundation.org or call 205-870-0073.