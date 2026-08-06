TemperaturePro Homewood to celebrate grand opening Aug. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of TemperaturePro

TemperaturePro Homewood will celebrate the grand opening of its new location with a Homewood Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 225 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 806.

The event is open to the public and Chamber members and will include light refreshments.

TemperaturePro provides residential and commercial heating and air conditioning services, including HVAC installation, maintenance and repairs. The company services all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment and emphasizes certified technicians, ongoing professional training and customer service.

According to the company, technicians arrive equipped to complete most repairs during a single visit and focus on clear communication, respecting customers' time and property, and maintaining clean work areas throughout each service call.

For more information, call 205-530-5274 or visit temperaturepro.com/birmingham-al.