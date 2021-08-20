Taziki’s founder bringing GRK to BHM

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. A map of Athens, with photographs from Keith Richards and his family, fills a wall inside GRK Street. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. A Village salad bowl, loukoumades and a Greek-style beef and lamb gyro are a few of the menu items at GRK Street on Valleydale Road. Prev Next

It was after a trip to Greece with his wife Amy that Keith Richards fell in love with the food and culture.

It was 24 years ago that the couple spent 13 days soaking up the culture, atmosphere and most of all, the food. When they arrived back in Birmingham, Richards went back to his job working with Frank Stitt at Bottega.

“I just felt like something was missing, and I wanted my own restaurant,” Richards said.

“I had been in management and started a couple of businesses and just loved the food business and wanted to do my own thing.”

Richards said creating Taziki’s was a challenge and they didn’t have any money, but they made it work. Now 23 years later, Taziki’s has grown to 92 stores across the country.

The idea for a new venture came to Richards during COVID-19 when he saw what it did to his businesses, although he didn’t lose any employees during the pandemic.

“It basically shut down our inside dining experience, and so we did a lot of curbside and pickup and some delivery,” he said. “That started part of my pathway to think of a smaller form of Taziki’s.”

The concept was a smaller space focusing on takeout with delicious products similar to authentic food from Greece.

“I thought, ‘Why don’t I create a brand using Grecian delights and make authentic street food from Greece?’ So that’s pretty much what I did,” he said.

When looking for a spot, he knew he wanted it to be a smaller location, easy curbside parking and a pickup window.

“The spot we are in now on Valleydale Road, when I saw it was available, I jumped on it as soon as I could,” he said.

His new restaurant, GRK Street (Greek Street) opened July 6 in the Inverness Village shopping center, which is a short drive from his home in Inverness.

The space is 1,200 square feet, whereas most of his Taziki’s restaurants are around 2,800 to 3,400 square feet. Richards said he loves the restaurants in Greece that are tiny and jam packed, and that’s what he wanted this space to feel like.

“I love the intensity, a lot of people inside, the music going, hearing the grill sizzling ... I need that for my inspiration,” he said. “Inside we have a map of downtown Athens. We have started pinning customer photos on it to places they’ve been.”

Richards’ daughter Charlie also painted a lot of the artwork. Inside seating is limited, and everything is made to-go. There are also several tables outside.

Richards created a new menu based on his memory of his multiple trips to Greece. A few items at GRK Street were brought over from Taziki’s, including the hummus, whipped feta and cucumber salad.

Doing authentic Greek food just didn’t fit, so he wanted to make it approachable for the average Joe (which is coincidentally his father’s name). He worked with his culinary sidekick Raul Hernandez, who helped him get the food to match what he wanted.

Since opening, Richards said the response has been awesome. He has future plans to open more GRK Street locations in the Birmingham area when he finds the right locations, Richards said.

For more information, visit greekstreet.com.

Brought to you by our sister paper: 280living.com

