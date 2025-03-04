Taste of Homewood Spotlight: The Valley Hotel and Ironwood celebrate 4 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ironwood Ironwood, a restaurant located in the Vally Hotel, offers a seasonally evolving menu.

The Valley Hotel, located in the heart of Homewood, is approaching its four-year anniversary, marking a period of growth and local impact. Since its opening, the hotel has played a role in reshaping the downtown area, drawing visitors who support nearby businesses and contribute to the vibrancy of the community.

The hotel’s restaurant, Ironwood, offers a menu that evolves seasonally. A standout item, “The Hanger,” has remained a fixture due to its popularity. Served on a rack with strips of glazed bacon hanging down, it has become a visual and culinary favorite among guests. “People see it and suddenly you see four or five orders at different tables,” Bill Dowling, the Director of Sales and Marketing, shared.

Recently, Ironwood welcomed a new chef who is rolling out a fresh spring menu. The restaurant’s offerings are centered around high-quality ingredients, with an emphasis on beef and seafood. The blackened scallops and short ribs have been particular favorites. Additionally, the restaurant is expanding its beverage program, focusing on craft cocktails and partnerships with local distilleries.

The restaurant also offers a charming outdoor seating area, providing guests with the opportunity to enjoy their meals in a relaxed, open-air environment. "Our outdoor space allows guests to fully take in the beauty of Homewood while enjoying our carefully crafted dishes," said Bill.

Beyond its dining experience, The Valley Hotel has contributed to the Homewood community by attracting visitors who frequent local shops and eateries. “That’s an additional 200 people a day supporting the area,” Bill noted.

Events like the annual Taste of Homewood highlight The Valley Hotel’s commitment to the local scene. With its central location, evolving culinary offerings, and deep community ties, the hotel continues to be a fixture in Homewood’s growth and charm.

Taste of Homewood is set to take place on March 13 this year. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets here.

For more information, visit ironwoodrestaurant.com.