Swaddle Kids opening Friday

Swaddle Kids, a curated space where kids can uniquely discover their style, is set to open its doors this Friday at 9:30 am. Swaddle Kids, and sister-store Swaddle Baby will co-exist in its original Downtown Homewood location, with a 1,500-square-foot expansion and newly renovated storefront.

Joining forces to launch Swaddle Kids, co-owners MacKenzie Whitt and EA Montgomery are focused on creating an experiential shop where kids can explore their style confidently, and parents can relax knowing their child’s choices are age appropriate. Additionally, Swaddle Kids will carry premium quality clothing that is sustainably sourced and designed by unique brands from all over the world.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to open this store,” stated MacKenzie Whitt, Swaddle Kids co-owner. “This long-time shared vision, paired with impeccable timing and community support, made this dream impossible to ignore. We look forward to seeing our Swaddle babies become Swaddle kids.”

Swaddle Kids will carry apparel, shoes, accessories, room décor, and unique gifts and goodies for all big kids. Apparel sizes will range from 6 to 12 years, with shoes ranging from 13C to 8Y.

Swaddle Kids is located at 2827 18th St S., Homewood, Alabama 35209, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit us online at www.swaddlekidsonline.com or follow us on Instagram @swaddlehomewood.

-- Submitted by Swaddle Kids