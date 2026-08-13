Stone Hollow Farmstead expanding Homewood storefront

× Expand Image courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead

Stone Hollow Farmstead is expanding its Homewood storefront nearly a year after opening in the community.

The business announced it will take over its entire Homewood storefront, giving Stone Hollow additional space for fresh flowers, home and garden goods, pantry items, seasonal décor and specialty gifts.

The Homewood location will remain temporarily closed throughout August while the team renovates and refreshes the space. The expanded store is expected to reopen in September.

Stone Hollow said the additional space will allow it to create a larger version of the shopping experience it originally envisioned for Homewood, with an expanded selection of its existing products and room for seasonal offerings.

The reopening also will coincide with Stone Hollow's first anniversary in Homewood. The business plans to mark both occasions with a special open house this fall, the date and additional details of which are to be announced.

During the Homewood closure, customers can continue shopping at Stone Hollow Farmstead's Pepper Place store, which is open Tuesday through Saturday, or through its online store. The business also participates in the Pepper Place Farmers Market with fresh-cut flowers, bouquets, pantry products, home and garden goods and gifts.

Stone Hollow said the expansion was made possible by the support it has received since entering the Homewood community and plans to welcome customers back to the larger space in September.