Stone Hollow Farmstead brings farm-rooted living to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Fresh-cut flowers, small-batch preserves and botanical skincare are among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home Fresh-cut flowers, small-batch preserves and botanical skincare are among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home.

Some places just have a way of making you forget you were in a hurry.

On a quiet stretch of Homewood, it’s not unusual to see someone step into Of Earth & Home by Stone Hollow Farmstead for a quick errand and leave a little slower than they came in. Maybe they linger over a bouquet or pause to ask where a jar of preserves was made. More often than not, they stay because something about the space invites them to.

That sense of pause is intentional, but it didn’t originate in Homewood. It began decades earlier, on a farm in Harpersville, where co-founder Deborah Stone started growing herbs and making small-batch skincare rooted in family tradition — work she would eventually build alongside her daughter, Alexandra Stone Flowers. What began as a way of living — growing, preserving and creating by hand — evolved into a full farmstead grounded in both family and land.

Stone Hollow Farmstead operates two storefronts under the same family-rooted brand: Farmstand by Stone Hollow Farmstead in downtown Birmingham and Of Earth & Home in Homewood.

Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Small-batch preserves are among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home. Photos courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Small-batch preserves are among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home.

In many ways, the Homewood location is where that story becomes most tangible for everyday life. “A typical day in Homewood feels warm and welcoming,” said Flowers, co-founder and creative director. “People stop in for flowers, a thoughtful gift, something beautiful for the home or simply a little inspiration in the middle of the day.”

That mix of purpose and curiosity defines the nature of the store. Unlike the farm, where the work is spread across acres and seasons, the Homewood location distills that experience into something immediate and accessible. Shelves carry the same preserves, botanical goods and fresh-cut flowers, but here, they’re woven into the daily routines of the neighborhood. It’s the people who give the space its shape.

From local families to college students and out-of-town visitors, the store sees a steady flow of both familiar and new faces. Over time, those visits begin to stack into relationships. Flowers says that has been one of the most meaningful parts of opening in Homewood.

“Yes, absolutely,” she said when asked about repeat customers. “We are beginning to see familiar faces return, and with that comes trust, conversation and a sense of rhythm. People come back … because the store has become part of how they like to move through their week.”

That idea of a store becoming part of someone’s routine is what sets Stone Hollow apart. It’s not just a place to pick something up; it’s a place people return to, often without a specific need, but with an expectation that they’ll find something that feels thoughtful and well made.

The connection runs deeper than transactions. Many customers walk in and begin asking questions — where something was grown, how it was made, what’s in season. For Flowers, those moments signal something larger than retail.

“When someone understands that this is not just a store but an extension of a living farmstead, it creates a deeper kind of relationship,” she said. “Those moments have reminded us that people are truly hungry for places that feel real, grounded and personal.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Botanical skincare is among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home. Photos courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Botanical skincare is among the handcrafted offerings at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Homewood storefront, Of Earth & Home.

That hunger seems to align naturally with Homewood itself, a community known for valuing local businesses and a slower, more intentional pace. For Stone Hollow, being part of that environment has reinforced the importance of staying rooted, even as the brand continues to grow beyond Alabama.

“I hope the store serves as a place of beauty, discovery and connection,” Flowers said. “We want it to feel welcoming, inspiring and deeply rooted — a place that adds something thoughtful to the rhythm of the community.”

In a city where life moves quickly, spaces like Stone Hollow Farmstead offer something quieter but no less meaningful: a reminder that connection to people, to place and to process still matters. In Homewood, that reminder is becoming part of the neighborhood itself.