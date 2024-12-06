Spotlight: Wine bar opens at The Edge

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Corbeau Wine Bar co-owner Elizabeth Martin, right, and business partner Dean Maio stand outside the business. Martin owns Corbeau with her sister, Mary Martin, and their husbands, Mark and John Martin. Maio has helped the business craft its food menu. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Prev Next

Corbeau Wine Bar has opened a new location in Homewood. The Trussville-based business expanded to their second location with the opening of The Edge, a new multi-use development on Green Springs Highway.

The business is owned and operated by sisters Elizabeth and Mary Martin and their husbands, Mark and John Martin. Corbeau is the first and only wine bar in the state of Alabama to have self-serve wine on tap.

Mary and Elizabeth dreamed of starting a business together, and that dream came true in May 2023 when the first Corbeau location opened in Trussville. Wine has always been one of their favorite pastimes, and they wanted to share the joy they get from learning about wine and hosting wine tastings and food pairings.

The name for the bar came from Mary and Elizabeth’s maiden name, Crow. “Corbeau” is the French word for crow.

Corbeau offers over 40 white and red wines on tap for customers to enjoy, along with a full-service bar. Customers can also choose from a variety of small bites. Partner Dean Maio has extensive knowledge and experience in the kitchen, both cooking and operations, and has helped the business craft its food menu.

They also offer a wine club membership, providing a rotating selection of new wines hand-selected by the Corbeau crew each month.

Corbeau’s Homewood location can be found at 817 Green Springs Highway, Suite 105. Go online to corbeaubar.com for more information and hours.