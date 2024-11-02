Spotlight: Whiskey Foxtrot celebrates one year in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Staff. A patron orders at the Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Shoppe in the Merchants Walk shopping center in Homewood.

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Shoppe has been serving up a selection of handheld meals for just over a year in Homewood.

The locally owned burger joint is the brainchild of Ben and Zac Williams, a pair of brothers originally from Hueytown. The Williams brothers established the first location, known as Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Dive, in Hoover in 2021 and quickly gained a reputation for enormous burgers, hand-cut fries and funky interior design.

On July 13, 2023, they opened their Homewood location at 1919 28th Ave. S., in the space formerly occupied by Homewood Gourmet.

The menu is short and to the point, displaying a love for classic burgers with some special twists. All of Whiskey Foxtrot’s burgers and hot dogs are made from American wagyu beef.

Menu options include the Fat Elvis, which comes with two patties, cheddar cheese, bacon and peanut butter and grape jelly on top. A less calorie-heavy option is the Queso Blanco, a burger with two patties, queso dip, jalapeños and a chipotle aioli.

As for the hot dogs, choose from items like the Chili Ray Cyrus (an all-beef frank topped with chili, cheese sauce and chopped yellow onions on a Hawaiian roll) or the Gotti, which is finished off with hot pastrami, caramelized onions and spicy mustard.

To view their full menu, visit whiskeyfoxtrotbham.com.