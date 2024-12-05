Spotlight: Joy Christmas Lights brings holiday magic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jarred Teems Joy Christmas Lights offers custom designed light displays, including tree wraps.

Jarred Teems started his Homewood-based business, Joy Christmas Lights, two years ago with one mission: bring joy and the magic of professional Christmas lighting to families and businesses around the Birmingham area.

Expand Photo courtesy of Jarred Teems Jarred Teems, owner of Joy Christmas Lights, installs lights on a roof.

Teems got the idea after seeing professional lights on a home for the first time.

“The way they transformed a space into something magical inspired me to bring that same experience to others,” he said.

“We specialize in creating custom, enchanting lighting displays that brighten the holiday season for each of our clients,” Teems said. “Our signature service, the Classic Roofline Install, places premium LED bulbs along the front-facing roofline and gutters for a clean, festive look. We can also add custom touches, such as outlining windows and doors or placing stake lights along walkways and driveways.”

His personal favorite is the Tree Wrap, where each branch is covered with lights to illuminate the tree's structure and create a mesmerizing glow.

Teems accepts new clients year-round, but the busy season runs from late October through November, with installations stretching into mid-December. They stop taking on new projects around Dec. 15.

The business began with nine installs in their first season, and Teems is aiming to reach 60 this year.

Expand Illustration courtesy of Jarred Teems Joy Christmas Lights was created by Jarred Teems in 2022 and services the Birmingham area.

“Every installation is custom designed with care to make your display stand out,” he said, “and my favorite part of the job is to see the smiles and excitement from our clients when they see their lights turn on for the first time.”

Contact Joy Christmas Lights at 205-732-4233 or jteems.joylights@gmail.com for a free design consultation and estimate.