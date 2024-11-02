Spotlight: Do Not Disturb sports bar comes to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Do Not Disturb. Do Not Disturb will feature a lobster corn dog on the menu, among other New Orleans-inspired meals.

The owners behind NOLA Ice/Broad Street Peaux Boys and the downtown event space Canvas On Morris have ventured even deeper into the hospitality industry with the debut of their newest concept: Do Not Disturb, an elevated sports bar in Homewood.

Kelli Caulfield and business partner London Jackson have owned and operated NOLA Ice since 2011 and started the food truck Broad Street Peaux Boys in 2017, then married the two concepts at the Pizitz Food Hall in 2021. Her reason for diving into the sports bar concept, much like her reason for starting NOLA Ice, is to continue her quest to bring authentic tastes of New Orleans to Birmingham, but in a different manner this time.

Caulfield said she isn’t a chef, “but I know the process, how food should taste, how it should look and, most importantly, how it should make you feel.”

The menu, developed by Head Chef Stacee Thomas, will consist of a few customer favorites from the Broad Street Peaux Boys menu, but new additions include an oyster BLT; a lobster corn dog; a charcuterie plate made up of fried pickles, pimiento cheese topped with bacon jam, fried pork rinds, collard greens, artichoke dip and their signature sausage chunks; and fried lemon pepper ribs. They also expect their burgers to be a customer favorite.

Do Not Disturb expected to open in October at 350 State Farm Parkway.