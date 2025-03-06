Spotlight: Breakfast, Creole style: Ruby Sunshine serves up New Orleans-inspired eats in Homewood

Expand Photo courtesy of Ruby Sunshine. Ruby Sunshine is a popular brunch destination serving up dishes inspired by New Orleans and Creole flavors.

Ruby Sunshine, located at 1017 Oxmoor Road in Homewood has become a popular destination for brunch enthusiasts in the Birmingham area. Specializing in New Orleans-inspired breakfast and brunch dishes, the restaurant offers a unique culinary experience that blends Southern hospitality with rich Creole flavors.

The menu features a variety of options, including eggs Benedicts, pancakes, French toast, and savory breakfast sandwiches. Signature dishes such as shrimp and grits and New Orleans-style French toast topped with bananas Foster showcase the restaurant's commitment to delivering authentic New Orleans cuisine. Additionally, Ruby Sunshine offers a selection of cocktails, including mimosas and Bloody Marys, to complement the dining experience.

Other menu options include salads, a Southern BLT or burger, iced coffee, and seasonal pancake and coffee flavors.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons can join the waitlist online to reduce wait times and ensure a timely dining experience. For those preferring to enjoy their meals at home, Ruby Sunshine provides online ordering and catering services.

The Homewood location has garnered positive reviews for its friendly service, vibrant atmosphere, and flavorful dishes. As part of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, Ruby Sunshine continues to expand its presence, bringing the taste and spirit of New Orleans to various communities.

For more information or to explore the full menu, visit their official website at rubybrunch.com. Reservations and inquiries can be made by calling 205-890-7700.