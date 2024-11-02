Spotlight: A place for professionals: Homebase offers private offices in heart of Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homebase. Abbie Bostick, talent acquisition manager for LIV Developments, works at a standing desk in the Homebase space.

Homebase, a private office/coworking space by LIV Ventures, opened on Oxmoor Road in September.

Tom Spies, the president of LIV Ventures, spoke with The Homewood Star about the new development.

Q: How did the idea for Homebase come about?

A: Since LIV Ventures teamed up with Bitty and Beau’s Coffee to open their Birmingham location, we’ve been searching for a complementary business to join them next door. We identified an opportunity to establish a coworking space.

Q: Why did you choose to place this rental space in Homewood?

A: Located at the intersection of Homewood and Edgewood, Homebase offers a prime location for professionals who live and work over the mountain. It’s perfectly located in the middle of Birmingham. With exceptional walkability to local attractions like Homewood Central Park and downtown Homewood’s restaurants and retailers, the location makes it uniquely desirable.

Q: Who is this space designed for?

A: Professionals who want a flexible private office in the heart of Homewood.

Q: Why should people consider renting an office space with Homebase?

A: We thoughtfully designed this space so professionals can thrive both individually and as part of a supportive and dynamic community. Homebase combines privacy with opportunities for connection with other professionals and meaningful interactions with the team at Bitty & Beau’s.

Homebase rentals start at $625 per month, and they offer three-month lease terms. Each office is fully furnished and includes 24/7 access, internet, free printing, on-street parking, meeting rooms and a monthly coffee card. For more information, go online to

athomebase.com.