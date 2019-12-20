SoHo Standard to open in early January

× Expand Sam Chandler SoHo Standard will open at the corner of 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South in early January.

The owners of SoHo Social, Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes, plan to open a sister restaurant right next door in early January.

SoHo Standard is on the corner of 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South in downtown Homewood. It features a menu engineered by Hughes and chef Terrill Brazelton that includes steak, fish, crab cakes, duck and quail, along with appetizers, salads and sides, such as smoked gnocchi macaroni and cheese.

Hughes said entree prices will hover around $30, but smaller items — homemade bread with duck fat, for example — will cost less.

“It’s just things presented in a different way that you may not always see or would have thought to do,” Horn said, “but the actual flavors and the food itself immediately seems very familiar and very comfortable.”

SoHo Standard is the fourth restaurant for Horn and Hughes. Horn purchased Mudtown Eat & Drink in 2007 and opened The Ridge Eat & Drink in 2011. Both are in Vestavia Hills.

Hughes and Horn announced in June they would be opening SoHo Standard, which was described in a press release as having a “simple, more upscale” menu and “relaxed, yet refined” atmosphere.

The opportunity to expand presented itself when Market Table closed in late May after two years in business. The two SoHo restaurants will share kitchen space, along with food and labor resources, Horn said.

“We’ll be able to kind of use both spaces to play off each other,” Hughes said. “If you’re waiting on a table at one, go have a drink at the other.”

SoHo Standard has an 18-seat bar and will be able to sit more than 50 people. It will accept reservations and walk-ins, with plans of opening Monday to Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

Hughes said those hours could change, as could the contents of the menu. It all depends on what their guests tell them.

“We’ve always sought to be very community-driven,” Horn said. “We want to be your restaurant, so we want to do what you want, and I think that’s been a key to our success everywhere.”

For more information about SoHo Standard, visit standard.sohosocial.bar or search @SoHoStandard on social media.

Look for a full story about SoHo Standard in February’s edition of The Homewood Star.