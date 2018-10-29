Single Barrel Barbershop to open in Soho

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Matt Folker in front of Single Barrel Barbershop, which he plans to open in SoHo on Nov. 1.

Matt Folker’s favorite part of being a barber is the personal conversations he has over haircuts and straight-razor shaves.

“I have the honor of having 20 conversations with 20 different people every day,” Folker said.

A 12-year barber, Folker decided earlier this year to start a shop of his own. The result is Single Barrel Barbershop, located in the SoHo development on 29th Avenue South next to Soho Social. He plans to open his doors on Nov. 1.

“I’m 40 and I’ve been a barber for 12 years. It’s just time,” Folker said.

He got his start at a shop in Southside and later taught at a local barber college for two years, then joined Treadwell Barbershop in Mountain Brook for six years. Recently, Folker said, he has become an appointment-only barber because his schedule is full of regular clients and he hasn’t been able to add new ones.

“I’ve been lucky to establish a reputation,” he said.

Owning his own shop has been a goal since the beginning, Folker said, and his full schedule drove the decision to make that happen this year. He searched for a spot around Southside, where his career has its roots, but he couldn’t find the right spot until a space in SoHo opened up.

Folker said he liked Homewood’s community atmosphere and support of small businesses.

“I really think that the Homewood way of life is something I want to be a part of,” he said.

Single Barrel will open with eight stations and four barbers, leaving him room to grow in the future. One member of his team is his brother Joe, who joined the profession two years ago after seeing Matt Folker’s enjoyment of his work.

“We both have the gift of the gab,” Matt Folker said.

Folker said haircuts in his chair often provide clients “their 30 minutes of relaxation and peace” in the midst of work and life stresses.

“I don’t work a day in my life. I really love what I do,” he said.

The shop will offer short haircuts for adults and children, as well as fades and shaves. Folker said he has branched out into more layered haircuts recently.

“I’m a pretty well-rounded barber,” he said.

He said the name of the shop came from two sources: the single barrel shotgun, an all-purpose tool for early colonial families, and single barrel whiskey, a high quality drink that doesn’t blend whiskey from multiple barrels. The goal is that the name reflects a working class background and a high-end product, Folker said.

“We aspire to be top-shelf barbering,” he said.

Haircuts are $20 and straight shaves are $30, and the prices for other services vary. Single Barrel Barbershop is open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.