Shin Ramen, B’ham Burgers bring new bites to Homewood

Once a dream for owners Young and Kookie Shin, Shin Ramen and B’ham Burgers now provide new eats in Homewood.

The two restaurants are located side by side in the food court at The Edge on Green Springs Highway. The Edge is a multi-use development home to several dining options, a few retail businesses and a fitness studio.

The couple also own The Standard at Pizitz Food Hall, and B’ham Burgers is an extension of the popular joint, dishing out signature menu items including their cheeseburger, patty melt and double bacon cheeseburger with tots or fries. Shin Ramen’s signature dishes include tonkotsu ramen, spicy ramen and kalbi rice bowls.

Young attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham and hoped to open a healthy dining place near campus, which he said is his way of giving back to the community. He opened a restaurant called Pho Pho in Five Points South and remained there for five years before getting a call to open a location at the Pizitz. There they became good friends with their food hall neighbor and the former owner of The Standard, Chef Matt Ralph.

Shin Ramen and B’ham Burgers are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Learn more or place an online order at theedgehomewood.com.