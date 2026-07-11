Scoop City opens at The Edge with creative ice cream menu

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scoop City

A new ice cream destination has opened at The Edge in Homewood.

Scoop City opened July 10 at 815 Green Springs Highway, Suite 101, bringing a menu of ice cream, shakes, sundaes, floats and specialty banana splits to the outdoor food hall. The concept is the newest venture from chef Nick Carpenter and Tuff Love Hospitality, the group behind Nicky's Sammie Shack, Porky's Pride Smokehouse and The Que*Bicle.

The menu features 15 scoop flavors, including banana pudding, buttered pecan, cake batter, blackberry cobbler, salted caramel brownie, rocky road and cotton candy.

Customers can also choose from inventive sundaes such as the "Twix Up You Sleeve" — made with chocolate and cookie dough ice cream, caramel and cookie dough bites — the "Strawberry Shortcake" and the "Hot Caramel Brownie."

Float options put creative spins on soda shop classics, pairing flavors like cherry vanilla ice cream with Dr Pepper Cherry in the "Dr Tuff," vanilla with Grapico in "The Steel City Classic," and strawberry and peach ice cream with Mandarin Jarritos in "Sunset Over Scoop City."

Among the signature banana splits is the "Caramelizing the Pineapple," which combines vanilla and coconut ice cream with pineapple syrup, toasted coconut flakes, salted caramel, freeze-dried strawberries and caramelized pineapple purée. Another over-the-top option, "Crazy Bananas," layers vanilla, banana pudding, strawberry and chocolate ice cream with nuts, pineapple chutney, whipped cream and cherries.

For more information and the full menu, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/p/Scoop-City-61590027944295.