Savage's Bakery & Deli closing its doors Feb. 14

Staff photo Savage's Bakery. Savage's Bakery expanded in the early 1980s to include a larger display area, as well as a bigger seating area for patrons. Each pastry, cake or baked good at Savage's Bakery in Homewood is made from scratch, with recipes unique to the shop.

A Homewood institution is closing its doors.

Savage's Bakery & Deli has confirmed that its final day of operation will be Saturday, Feb. 14.

Upon dialing the business phone, a voicemail states the news and encourages Valentine's Day orders to be made in advance.

A staple for sweet treats in Downtown Homewood, Savage’s Bakery has been providing the Birmingham area with their popular pastries since 1939.

Van Scott Jr., the current owner, bought the storefront from the Williams family in 1978 to combine his passion for baking and a dream of owning his own business. At just 27 years old and straight out of college with an MBA, he put in the long hours to ensure the bakery thrived.

His work paid off, as Savage’s is well known for several of their delicious treats. Most notable are the meltaways, smiley face cookies, gingerbread men, butterflake rolls and cakes. They continue to use original recipes to preserve an authentic taste.

Scott retired in 2021, but he returned to the store in February of 2024 at the age of 72 to ensure that all of his employees are treated with respect and that customers leave satisfied.