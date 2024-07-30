Savage’s Bakery: Satisfying Homewood’s sweet tooth since 1939

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bobby Mathews. A variety of pastries in the display case at Savage’s Bakery.

A staple for sweet treats in Downtown Homewood, Savage’s Bakery has been providing the Birmingham area with their popular pastries since 1939.

Van Scott, Jr., the current owner, bought the storefront from the Williams family in 1978 to combine his passion for baking and a dream of owning his own business. At just 27-years old and straight out of college with an MBA, he put in the long hours to ensure the bakery thrived.

His work paid off, as Savage’s is well known for several of their delicious treats. Most notable are the meltaways, smiley face cookies, gingerbread men, butterflake rolls and cakes. They continue to use original recipes to preserve an authentic taste.

Around the holidays, the bakery offers apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan pies along with their famous butterflake, brookhouse and parker house rolls. They also make dozens of holiday themed cookies.

Scott retired in 2021, but he returned to the store in February of 2024 at the age of 72 to ensure that all of his employees are treated with respect and that customers leave satisfied.

The store offers a variety of breads, pastries, cakes and pies, and they accept orders.

To place an order, call 205-871-4901.