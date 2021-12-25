Sam’s Super Samwiches heads to new location in SoHo Square

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ted Graphos, son of the late Sam Graphos, announces the new location of Sam’s Super Samwiches before the Graphos family lights the star during the Homewood Christmas parade on Dec. 7.

Following the death of founder Sam Graphos and the vacating of its longtime spot on 18th Street, Sam’s Super Samwiches, a popular eatery for both breakfast and lunch, announced its new location in downtown Homewood on Dec. 7.

The restaurant plans to reopen in February at 1830 29th St. S., next to SoHo Standard in the former Edible Arrangements location, said Sam’s son, Ted Graphos.

“It’s a great, great feeling for me and my family,” Graphos said.

Graphos said the family wanted to keep the business running following his father’s death in early October, but they had to look for a new location after their lease on 18th Street was not renewed.

The new location is much larger than the previous location, measuring at about 1,300 square feet, compared to 850 square feet at the previous location. All of the space is usable, Graphos said, whereas about half of the old location was hallway.

The new location is also close to the previous one, so longtime customers won’t have to travel far to get their daily “samwich,” Graphos said.

Owners of the SoHo development reached out and told the Graphos family they had a spot for them, and the timing worked out well, Graphos said.

The family signed the lease Dec. 3 and announced the new location at the Homewood Christmas parade Dec. 7 after lighting the city’s Christmas tree in honor of Sam’s memory.

Sam Graphos owned and cooked at Sam’s for more than 50 years and originally co-owned the restaurant with his brother, Pete, when it was called Sneaky Pete’s, before the pair sold that franchise.