Salice opens recently in Homewood after restaurant rebrand

× Expand Photo courtesy of Salice

Salice recently opened at 1722 28th Ave. S. in Homewood following the rebranding of Luca Lagotto, bringing the neighborhood Italian restaurant under new local ownership.

Executive chef Rita Bernhardt, Little Donkey chef Joshua Gentry and developer Mike Mouron formed a new ownership group that separated the restaurant from the financially troubled Pihakis Restaurant Group. Bernhardt remains executive chef, and management says the menu, recipes and service that made Luca popular have largely remained unchanged.

The restaurant's new name, Salice, is the Italian word for "willow" and was chosen in honor of Bernhardt's daughter, Willow.

The restaurant describes itself as a neighborhood gathering place designed to feel more like dining in a friend's home than a traditional restaurant, with hand-rolled pastas, wood-fired pizzas and Italian-inspired dishes served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

"Some of my favorite memories are cooking for friends and family," Bernhardt said. "There's something magical about people celebrating over a meal."

In a recent social media post, the restaurant thanked the Homewood community for its continued support, saying, "Salice was built around gathering, sharing meals and creating moments together, and this community makes that possible every single day."

For more information, visit salicebhm.com or call 205-434-1975.