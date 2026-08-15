Rub-a-Dub-Dog now accepting dogs up to 60 pounds

× Expand Image courtesy of Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa

Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa, a longtime Homewood dog grooming business, has opened its appointment books to more new clients.

As of Aug. 1, the spa at 1917 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, is accepting new clients with puppies and dogs weighing up to 60 pounds. Existing clients may add dogs of any size.

New clients must complete an information form for each dog before scheduling an appointment. The spa also requires current veterinary and vaccination information before a dog can be added to its schedule.

The business has several eligibility policies designed around its cage-free grooming model. Dogs older than 1 generally must be spayed or neutered, although exceptions may be made for medical reasons or large breeds that need to wait longer. New dogs older than 10 are evaluated individually based on factors including health, mobility and temperament. The spa also cannot accommodate dogs with aggression toward people or other dogs.

Rub-a-Dub-Dog operates by appointment, with each groomer generally working with one dog at a time. Dogs are dried by hand rather than placed in cages or crates and typically remain at the spa only for the length of their service. The business says the model is intended to create a quieter environment and provide dogs with individual attention.

Owner Catherine Bres founded the business alongside Generation Dog in 2007. The original Homewood location was primarily a retail boutique, but customer interest led Bres to add a small grooming operation in the back with do-it-yourself bathing tubs and a single grooming table.

The grooming side, known from the beginning as Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa, eventually grew beyond its original space. The salon has expanded from one part-time groomer working a few days each week to five groomers working most days.

The spa emphasizes dogs' comfort during appointments and will discontinue or modify a service if staff members believe it could cause significant stress or discomfort. Its policies also allow staff to refer dogs to veterinary groomers when age, medical needs or behavioral concerns make a traditional salon environment inappropriate.

Rub-a-Dub-Dog will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027.

The spa is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to begin the new client process, visit rubadubdogspa.com or call 205-870-5085.