The Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa has relocated.

The business was formerly located in the Valley Mall location but is now open and accepting clients in their new space in the Huffstutler Hardware building, located at 2732 Central Avenue, Suite 120.

The business can be reached by calling 205-870-5085 or by visiting rubadubdogbathhouse.com.

