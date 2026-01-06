Robins & Morton joins Samford to celebrate new campus housing additions

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Robins & Morton × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Robins & Morton × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Robins & Morton Prev Next

Homewood-based construction firm Robins & Morton joined Samford University in celebrating the completion of new on-campus housing with a ribbon cutting ceremony in early December.

The construction project includes two five-story residence halls for freshmen, totaling 160,000 square feet and offering 513 beds, along with two smaller Greek Life halls designed for upper-division students, providing 140 beds. A 550-space expansion of the north parking facility was also completed.

The new facilities are part of Phase 1 of Samford Horizons: A Blueprint for Tomorrow, the university’s long-term campus master plan. University leaders said the additions help meet the high demand for student housing on campus.

“Samford seeks to be the nation’s premier university in providing a Christ-centered, undergraduate residential experience,” said Colin Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance, business affairs and strategy. “These new facilities deepen our commitment to that goal.”

Coyne also noted that the project was completed on schedule and under budget, crediting Robins & Morton for their role as general contractor.

Matt Self, project director with Robins & Morton, said the company was honored to contribute to a project that supports Samford’s growth and provides housing for students in the Homewood community.

Davis Architects designed the Greek Life halls, and Perkins & Will designed the freshman residence halls.

Check out more local business happenings this month.

If you have a business story that you'd like us to feature, you can submit it here: go.starnesmedia.com/business-happenings.