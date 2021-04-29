Whataburger to celebrate first-ever Homewood groundbreaking at future site

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Castles Design Group Whataburger Homewood The 3,200-square-feet Whataburger development is to be located at 195 State Farm Parkway.

On May 4, Whataburger and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate Homewood’s first-ever Whataburger, scheduled to open in the fall. The event will be at the future site of the restaurant, 195 State Farm Parkway.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Homewood, and we’ve felt every bit of their Southern hospitality," said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Simpson. "I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today.

"We can’t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our friends in Alabama and look forward to opening our doors this fall.”

Along with the new restaurant, Whataburger will bring 100 jobs to the community. Hiring for positions such as restaurant managers and team leaders is in progress, and team member hiring will begin this summer. Whataburger’s leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

"We’re proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Homewood,” said Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith Drennen. “Beyond their delicious food, we know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and community asset, and we couldn’t be happier to call them our new neighbors.”

For more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit whataburger.com/careers.

Whataburger currently has 18 locations across the state, from Birmingham to Foley, and growth in the state continues.

— Submitted by Alexandra Ruffo