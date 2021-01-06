Whataburger development planned in Wildwood

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Castles Design Group Whataburger Homewood The 3,200-square-feet Whataburger development is to be located at 195 State Farm Parkway.

A 3,200-square-foot Whataburger restaurant is in the works for Homewood in the Wildwood shopping center.

The development was brought to the Homewood Planning Commission at its Jan. 5 meeting. The Planning Commission approved an amendment to the Wildwood North Redevelopment Plan to permit the construction of the restaurant.

The development is at 195 State Farm Parkway. At the meeting, Matt Sims, a civil engineer on the project with Gonzalez-Strength and Associates, said the landlord will demolish the Regions Bank building on the site and prepare a pad-ready site for Whataburger to build a new restaurant.

The Planning Commission also approved an amendment to the Wildwood Centre South Redevelopment Plan to permit the construction of a two-tenant retail building across the street from the upcoming Whataburger. This development would be at 275 Lakeshore Parkway in the parking lot next to Costa’s Famous Bar-B-Que.

A representative said tenants were already secured for this development, but these tenants were not named at the meeting. The tenants will most likely be restaurants, she said. In the development plans, one unit is 2,325 square feet, and the other is 3,500 square feet.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be Feb. 2.