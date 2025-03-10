Taste of Homewood Spotlight: 1918 Catering brings flavor and community together

× Expand Photo courtesy of 1918 Catering Facebook 1918 Catering is a Birmingham-based full-service food company with expertise in catering, concessions and food trucks.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Jason and Jamal Johnson, 1918 Catering is a Birmingham-based full-service food company with expertise in catering, concessions, and food trucks. With a background in health care – Jason in cardiovascular supply chain management and Jamal as a registered nurse – the brothers combined their skills and passion for food to create a business rooted in quality and community service.

“I learned from my grandmother how to work my way through the kitchen,” Jason shared. “That inspired me to start dabbling more into the culinary world.”

1918 Catering has grown into a well-regarded culinary name in the Southeast, serving events ranging from private gatherings to large-scale activations. They have partnered with major brands like Kingsford Charcoal and have catered for high-profile clients, including Michael Jackson’s brother and the United States Football League. Their menu features a mix of Southern comfort and innovative flavors, with customer favorites like smoked brisket, shrimp and grits and their signature "Dirty Fries," which are house-seasoned fries, fresh scallions and peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese, with steak, chicken or pork.

Beyond food, the company takes pride in its impact on the local community, employing young people and providing career opportunities in the culinary industry. Their dedication has earned them recognition, including being named ESPN Hometown Heroes and appearing on national platforms like Fox & Friends.

Looking ahead, 1918 Catering aims to expand its reach, grow its catering services, and further integrate with the Homewood community. Catch 1918 Catering at Taste of Homewood on Thursday, where they will be serving their signature spinach dip and testing some new menu items.

For more information, visit 1918catering.com.