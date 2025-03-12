Taste of Homewood Spotlight: Urban Cookhouse, Farm Bowl serving up fresh food rooted in community

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Farm Bowl and Urban Cookhouse are owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo David and Andrea Snyder.

Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl, two Birmingham-born eateries, share a commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a community-driven approach.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo David and Andrea Snyder, Urban Cookhouse was established in 2010. Drawing from their family traditions, David brought expertise in wood-fired meats, while Andrea emphasized farm-fresh produce, creating a menu centered on house-made recipes and locally sourced ingredients.

Urban Cookhouse’s signature dishes include smoked meats prepared on the Big Green Egg– a type of grill– scratch-made dressings, and family recipes, such as their beloved brown sugar brownies. The menu, known for items like the Buffalo Chicken Wrap and the Grilled Chicken Special, reflects their dedication to high-quality, thoughtfully prepared meals. With multiple locations and a Tuscaloosa-based food truck, the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in its mission of supporting local farmers and businesses.

Farm Bowl, Andrea’s brainchild, emerged as a response to the lack of fresh, craft smoothie and bowl options in Birmingham. The company sources local honey, wheatgrass, and produce to create vibrant, nutrient-dense offerings. Their Nutty Professor açaí bowl and cold-pressed juices have become local favorites, emphasizing a health-conscious approach without compromising on quality.

Both Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl actively engage with the Birmingham community, participating in local events like Taste of Homewood and collaborating with area businesses. Farm Bowl also runs a philanthropic initiative, partnering with local brands and nonprofits to give back each month. As Farm Bowl prepares to expand to Hoover, both brands remain committed to delivering fresh, handcrafted meals while strengthening their local connections.

Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl will both be participating in this year’s Taste of Homewood event, set to take place on March 13. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets here.