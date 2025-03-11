Taste of Homewood Spotlight: Chick-fil-a aims to serve Homewood with heart

The Chick-fil-A in Homewood has been a cornerstone of the community since its establishment in 1996. This location's rich history is deeply intertwined with the Chick-fil-A legacy in Alabama; the operator's father inaugurated the state's first Chick-fil-A at Brookwood Village. Embracing the company's values, the family has cultivated a restaurant that prioritizes community engagement and service excellence.

At the heart of their operations is a culture centered on gratitude and service. As Drew Michael-Roedel, the Director of Sales and Brand Growth, says, “we strive to have a 'glad to be here' culture at our store, making sure we are always grateful for the opportunity to serve our community.”

Community involvement is a cornerstone of the store’s operations. The restaurant actively supports local schools, including Homewood High, John Carroll, and Spring Valley, and caters for them. Their goal is to offer a seamless experience, ensuring they are a dependable partner for school events and functions.

Investing in education is another priority for the Homewood Chick-fil-A. Last year, after several of the store’s employees received “Remarkable Futures” scholarships, Drew planned a surprise celebration for the team members. “It was one of my favorite moments since being at the store,” he stated.

By continuing to focus on exceptional training and fostering a positive workplace culture, they are committed to ensuring that every guest experiences the warmth and dedication that have become the hallmarks of this community establishment.

As they prepare to serve their signature nuggets at the upcoming Taste of Homewood event, the team is excited to engage with the community further. Visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/al/wildwood-centre for more information.